Sai Life Sciences Manufacturing facility achieves 5-star rating at CII-SR EHS Excellence Awards

HYDERABAD, India, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CRO/ CDMO), today announced that its flagship manufacturing facility in Bidar, Karnataka received a 5-star rating for excellence in EHS practices at the 13th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII-SR) EHS Excellence Awards. This is the second consecutive year that the site is achieving this recognition.

Receiving the award on behalf of Sai Life Sciences, Sreekrishna Chopperla, Vice President & Head – Corporate Health, Safety & Environment said, 'At Sai Life Sciences, we go the extra mile in ensuring employee safety and environment protection, both by designing world-class facilities as well as in sustaining them through robust processes. We're truly honoured to receive this recognition and consider it a responsibility to uphold sustainable HSE practices in everything we do.' The Bidar manufacturing facility of Sai Life Sciences has been on a path of significant expansion with the site production capacity growing from 230KL in 2017 to 400KL today and on course to be 600KL by the end of 2021. Along the way it has ensured stringent safety, quality and environmental controls. Here are some of the highlights: • Zero Liquid Discharge facility.

• Achieved zero waste to landfill • Advanced containment systems capable of minimising chemical exposure below 1 µg/m3 • In-house capability for monitoring chemical exposure, heat stress, personal noise dosimetry to personnel More details about the company's HSE practices can be viewed in its Sustainability Report 2020.

This recognition comes on the back of a highly successful year from a Sustainability perspective. Some of the highlights: • Became the first India-headquartered company to join the PSCI membership.

• Received the ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications for its R&D facility, manufacturing site and corporate office.

• Joined ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable (ACS-GCIPR) as an 'Associate Member'.

• Won the prestigious 21st National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2020 by CII - Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre • Released its first Sustainability Report 2019-20 as per the GRI framework Further, through its proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company ensured minimal impact on its stakeholders and business operations by safeguarding workforce, ensuring business continuity with its supplier and customers, and supporting the community.

About Sai Life Sciences Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO/ CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. As a pure-play services company, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044186/Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg PWR PWR