Sahil, Murad, Satish in MercedesTrophy World Final

Pune, April 5 (IANS) Golfers Sahil Jain of Delhi NCR, Murad Talib of Mumbai and Satish Cheeti of Hyderabad booked their spots to represent the country in the World Finals of the MercedesTrophy 2019, scheduled to be held in Stuttgart, Germany, in October.

Playing at the National Finals of the 19th India edition of the tournament at Pune's Oxford Golf Resort, Sahil in handicap CAT A (3-10) won with a score of 39 points in his category. Murad carded a score of 37 points in CAT B (11-17) to book the second Stuttgart spot while Satish playing in CAT C (18-24) scored 36 points to complete the troika of India qualifiers.

Sahil made the trip to Pune after becoming one of four National Final qualifiers from the Noida leg of the tournament, which was played at the Jaypee Greens Golf Course earlier this year. Murad qualified from Mumbai's The Bombay Presidency Golf Club while Satish made it from the Hyderabad Golf Association in Hyderabad.

A total of 41 qualifiers and two wild card entries from across 11 cities participated in the National Finals of the largest amateur golf tournament in India.

The runners up trophies for each category were won by Shashidhar Koukutla Reddy (CAT A) from Hyderabad with a total score of 36 points, Umesh NV Bhat (CAT B) from Bengaluru with a score of 32 and Puja Batra (CAT C) from Delhi NCR with a score of 32 points.

The India tournament that began and concluded in Pune this year travelled through Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow respectively.

The MercedesTrophy is a global event organized by automobile giant Mercedes-Benz to allow their customers in particular, to participate and enjoy the sport of golf by combining class, entertainment and glamour with a desire for excellence.

This year's global edition of the MercedesTrophy has seen participation from around 60,000 golfers from across 60 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world's largest sporting events.

--IANS

kk/bg