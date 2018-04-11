Saharanpur's Van Tangia village residents bemoan lack of amenities

It has been over 70 years since India attained independence from British colonial rule. However, a village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur still struggles to avail basic amenities of electricity, water and adequate sanitation needs. Natives of Van Tangia village claimed that despite relentless attempts, villagers continued to lack access to basic needs, and are thereby making no substantial progress. Locals also allege that any movement of vehicles needs to be sanctioned by the Forest Department.