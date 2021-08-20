Sagar Dhankar murder case: Accused Anirudh Dahiya moves application in court seeking preponement of hearing

Representative image

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Anirudh Dahiya, one of the accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case moved an application in Delhi's Rohini Court seeking preponement of hearing in the matter.

The Rohini Court on August 6 took cognizance of chargesheet filed against wrestler Sushil Kumar and others in the Sagar Dhankar murder case and issued a production warrant against the arrested accused and listed the matter for August 20 for further hearing.

However, the matter was adjourned for October 9 after August 20 was declared as a holiday on account of Muharram.

In the application filed by accused Anirudh Dahiya, he mentioned that as per official notification, the cases listed on August 2021 before the District Courts shall be taken upon on October 9, 2021.

"That no fruitful purpose would be served if the matter is adjourned for October 9, 2021 as applicant/accused seek to expedite the proceeding hence present application has been preferred by the applicant/accused," reads the application filed by advocate Pradeep Rana and associates for Dahiya.

Delhi Police earlier submitted its first charge sheet in the Sagar Dhankar murder case before the Rohini Court. The charge-sheet mentioned the names of around 13 accused, including wrestler Sushil Kumar.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run in an attempt to evade his arrest. (ANI)