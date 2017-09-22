SAFF U-18 Championship: India thrash Bhutan 3-0

Thimpu [Bhutan], Sept. 23 (ANI): India bounced back from their defeat to Bangladesh with 3-0 win over hosts Bhutan in their second encounter of the ongoing SAFF U-18 Championship played at the Changlimithang Stadium on Friday.

Lalawmpuia turned out to be the star for India as he scored a brace. After missing a penalty in the 26th minute, he redeemed himself with an opportunistic goal from a corner in the 38th minute and a superb strike from 25 yards out after a solo run in the 79th minute. Asish Rai scored the final goal in injury time of the second half to secure victory for India.

With this win, India have reached the third spot in the points table, having three points from two matches in the tournament.

India started off as the better team with Bhutan unable to string together a proper attack in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Princeton shot wide from a free kick while, Lalawmpuia and Edmund, both saw their shots either going wide or being picked up by the goalkeeper.

Abhisek Halder hit the post in the 19th minute and soon after India earned a penalty. But Lalawmpuia could only hit it over the post as India wasted its opportunity. A series of corners finally gave the away side the breakthrough as Lalawmpuia capitalised on a goal-mouth melee to give India the lead.

The teams headed 1-0 into half time as Deepak's point blank header was kept out by the goalie.

The second half began on a similar note to the first with India dominating proceedings. Edmund shot wide while Lalawmpuia saw his attempt being saved by the goalkeeper.

The game slowed down considerably after this as both sides committed fouls and errors.

Roshan's blistering pace changed all that as his solo run on the counter was just about kept out with Edmund hitting the rebound just wide.

But a minute later another solo run, this time from Lalawmpuia saw him striking from 25 yards out to double the lead.

Substitute Ashish Rai scored deep into injury time to complete the rout for India.

India will next face Maldives on September 25. (ANI)