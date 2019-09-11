Safe havens enjoyed from beyond Afghanistan's borders by Taliban, Al-Qaeda must be addressed: Syed Akbaruddin

While addressing at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin said, "The support and safe havens enjoyed from beyond Afghanistan's borders by groups such as Taliban, Haqqani Network, Da'esh, as well as Al-Qaeda and its proscribed affiliates, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, must be addressed."