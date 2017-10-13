Safdarjung, RML, Lady Hardinge get new heads

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Centre has announced a series of senior level appointments at top central government hospitals, including new Medical Superintendents for Safdarjung and RML.

Rajendra Sharma, Consultant of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Mumbai-based All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR), has been appointed the new Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung hospital.

Sharma will be replacing A.K. Rai, who has been shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) as consultant in the Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) department.

Anil Kumar Gaur, a consultant at AIIPMR, has been promoted as the Director of the institute.

V.K. Tiwari, Consultant of Plastic surgery at RML, has been promoted as the Medical Superintendent of the top hospital, said the appointment order which is with IANS.

Tiwari replaces A.K Gadpayle, who has been shifted to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Rajiv Garg, Director and Professor of Opthalmology at Lady Hardinge Medical College, has been promoted as Director of the institute. He replaces Jagdish Chandra, who has been shifted as Director Professor of Paediatrics in the same hospital.

Nandini Sharma, who was with the Delhi Government, has been appointed as Director of All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, Kolkata, replacing R.N. Chaudhuri - who has been shifted as Director Professor of Public Health in the same institute.

