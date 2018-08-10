PHOTOS: Sadhguru takes Baba Ramdev for a ride

They are two of India's best known Yoga gurus. One likes to bend and twist, the other takes on bends and twists on roads. When Baba Ramdev came visiting, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev took him around his ashram near Coimbatore. On a bike. Sadhguru the biker got Baba Ramdev in his favourite Ducati. We cannot confirm whether they exchanged notes on their common favourite dance partner Ranveer Singh but you can see they enjoyed the ride.

Well, Sadhguru's YouTube channel posted a pretty cool video -- "Biker dudes". Scroll down to see it.

But first, take a look at these lovely pictures.

Two revered spiritual gurus on a bike is a rare sight indeed. No wonder some couldn't resist whipping out their phones for a quick photo.

Baba Ramdev riding pillion on Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, the favourite among Sadhguru's machines.

The vast Isha Yoga Centre lies in the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains, 40 kilometers from Coimbatore city.

Patanjali co-founders Ramdev and Balkrishna with Sadhguru in front of Adiguru statue at the Isha Yoga Centre.