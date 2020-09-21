Saddened says PM Modi on loss of lives in Bhiwandi building collapse

Mumbai, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is saddened by the loss of lives in the Bhiwandi building collapse.

"Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," PM Modi said in a tweet.

10 died in a building collapse at Bhiwandi in Maharastra on Monday. Five persons were rescued from the rubble ANI said while citing the spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

10 dead in building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra

A child was pulled out alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The NDRF has been carrying out rescue operations and has managed to rescue many.

Initial information suggested that 20 persons have been rescued by the locals after the building collapsed early this morning in the Patel compound area of the city.

