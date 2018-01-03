Saddened by Congress' hypocrisy over Triple Talaq Bill: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar on Wednesday lambasted on Congress for creating furore over passing the Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha. Triple Talaq continues in India and women are facing difficulties, still Congress took a completely divergent view in Rajya Sabha than Lok Sabha, he said. They supported the Bill in Lok Sabha because they were outnumbered, however, in Rajya Sabha they showed their double standards and hypocrisy, he added.