Sad to see paramilitary personnel not getting martyr status when they die on duty: Rahul Gandhi

As India heads towards upcoming Lok Sabha election, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, he said, "It's is sad when someone from paramilitaries is martyred they don't get the status of a martyr. It shouldn't be that only CRPF or BSF aren't given the status. When our government comes, if security forces personnel are martyred in line of duty, he will get status of a martyr."