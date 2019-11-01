SAD holds candlelight march in support of victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers held a candle march in support of the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi on Nov 01. The march was led by SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The candlelight march witnessed a large number of supporters including women and elderly people. 1984 anti-Sikh riots were series of organised pogroms against Sikhs in India in response to assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.