Sad endings for Bolt, Farah at World Athletics Championships

London, Aug 13 (IANS) The World Athletics Championships just can't stop popping up surprises even as Jamaican great Usain Bolt and local hero Mohamed Farah bid farewell to their respective careers amid tears and defeat.

In the last race of his career, Bolt limped off the track while hosts Britain took the stunning 4x100m victory to the ecstacy of the capacity London Stadium spectators here on Saturday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bolt, running the anchor leg, staggered halfway down the straight, dropping the baton before falling facing down. Dreaming of hanging up his running spikes without a defeat in a major championship, the 11-time world champion and eight-time Olympic titlist limped across the finish line.

Bolt had only taken a few strides when he appeared to suffer an injury to his left leg and fell to the track in pain. He stayed down for a couple of minutes before standing up and walking to the finish line.

Britain won the gold in 37.47 seconds, the US took silver in 37.52 and Japan was third in 38.04. China, the silver medalist two years ago, finished fourth in 38.34 with second-leg runner Xie Zhenye just coming back from injury.

The British team of Chijindu Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake broke the European record that had stood since 1999 by 0.26 seconds. That record was established by the British team of Jason Gardener, Darren Campbell, Marlon Devonish and Dwain Chambers as silver medal winners behind the USA at the 1999 IAAF World Championships in Seville, Spain.

British anchor runner Nethaneel Michell-Blake dropped to the ground in blissful disbelief as his team beat the American squad consisting of newly crowned 100m world champion Justin Gatlin and runner-up Christian Coleman.

It brought back memories of the Athens Olympics in 2004, when Mark Lewis-Francis held off Maurice Greene to claim an unlikely Olympic victory over the Americans. The only other global senior championship success for Britain in the men's 4x100m relay was at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm.

It was a rollercoaster night for the celebrating home fans when a couple of hours ago their emotion could only be described as disappointed when Farah failed in his quest for a fourth 5,000m world title in his farewell race just like Bolt.

Young Ethiopian star Muktar Edris has beaten the all-dominating Mohamed Farah of Britain to win the men's 5,000 metre title at the IAAF World Championships here.

Edris, who was crowned world youth champion in 2012, produced a strong charge on the final stretch to register a time of 13 minutes and 32.79 seconds on Saturday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 23-year-old, who won the first major senior world title of his career, stopped Farah from taking his fourth 5,000m world title.

The Somali-origin Farah has won Olympic gold in the men's 5,000m twice and has won the men's 10,000m title at this event.

However on Saturday night, Farah had to be content with the second place after finishing with a time of 13:33.22. Paul Kipkemoi Chelimo of the US took bronze in 13:33.30. Farah, who was surrounded by Ethiopean runners going into the final stages of the race, produced a desperate final sprint but failed to catch up with the leader.

"I gave it everything," said Farah who initially curled up on the track in defeat and then was pulled up by Edris.

Just like Jamaican great Usain Bolt, Farah finished his career with an unusual feeling of defeat.

The 34-year-old had won this event in the past three world championships and two Olympic Games, together with three world titles and two Olympic gold medals in 10,000m.

However, he remains hero of the country, bagging one gold and one silver in London, which are the only medals the hosts have won by far.

Farah, who had said this would be his last World Championships, will now turn his focus to marathon running.

While Farah handed over his long distance crown, the next generation of Ethiopian runners announced their arrival on the world stage.

Edris' fellow Ethiopians 2016 world indoor champion Yomif Kejelcha, 21, and this year's U-18 3,000m winner Selemon Barega were placed fourth and fifth respectively, indicating that the east Africans will continue to be a force to reckon at the international level.

A surprise also took place in the field events as Johannes Vetter of Germany grabbed his first ever medal at a major global competition -- a golden one -- with his first attempt of 89.89 meters to win the men's javelin event even as defending champion Julius Yego and Olympic champion Thomas Rohler failed to deliver.

