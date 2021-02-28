'Sad I Don't Know Tamil': After PM Modi, Amit Shah Plays Language Card in Poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he regretted not being able to learn the world’s oldest language Tamil during his long political innings as a chief minister and prime minister, Home Minister followed suit.

During a rally in Viluppuram in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Shah also rued the fact that he couldn’t talk to his supporters in ‘one of the oldest, sweetest language’.

“I am sad that I cannot talk to you in Tamil that is one of the oldest and sweetest languages of India, I seek your forgiveness,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Earlier in the day, during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address, the prime minister had said sometimes even a very small and simple question rankles the mind. “A few days ago Aparna Reddy ji of Hyderabad asked me one such question. She said ‘You have been PM for so many years and were CM for so many years. Do you ever feel that something is missing?” Modi said.

Noting that the question seemed simple but was difficult, he said, “I pondered this over and told myself that one of my shortcomings was that I could not make much effort to learn Tamil, the oldest language in the world; I could not make myself learn Tamil!” The prime minister praised the Tamil language and its rich literature. “It is such a beautiful language, which is popular all over the world. Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it,” he said.

The language card is an important political card in the southern state as it has often criticised the saffron party for trying to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states. The issue came to a head after the Centre released the three-language formula in the National Education Policy 2020.