SAD chief urges Centre to hold fresh talks with protesting farmers over agri laws

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File Photo)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 9 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to hold fresh talks with farmers who have been agitating against the Central farm laws.

As per a statement, the SAD chief called upon the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to "be sensitive to the pain and anguish of the farmers".

"It is shocking that the NDA government is effectively telling farmers that there is no space for discussion in a democracy. It seems the NDA government is firm in its desire to toe the line of the corporate sector which wants an end to the minimum support price system and assured government purchase of food grains. There can be no other reason for rejecting the appeal of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to hold talks to resolve the crisis," the statement quoted Badal.

Cornering the Centre, he went on to say that it was "unfortunate" that the Central government had still not realised the "ills of the three agricultural laws" despite holding a number of rounds of talks with Kisan leaders.

"This indicates that it is firm on not accepting the genuine demands of the farmers... Simultaneously, the government has done everything within its power to suppress the peaceful and democratic movement and continues to attempt to dislodge farmers from the Singhu and Tikri protest sites," he added.

Asserting that the agitating farmers could not hold talks on issues other than repeal of the three black laws, Badal further said, "The farmers have rejected all overtures which are aimed at destabilising the Kisan Andolan without accepting the core demand for repeal of the farm laws. I appeal to Narendra Tomar (Union Minister) to hold unconditional talks with the agitating farmers and accept their demands."

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws for the last six months. Many have camped at the borders of the national capital. Despite several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer leaders last year, the deadlock remains.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait met with West Bengal Chief Minister over the same.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)