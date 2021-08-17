SAD, BJP condemn vandalisation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue in Pak

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday condemned the vandalisation of a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Pakistan's Lahore.

A nine-feet tall cold bronze statue of the first Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh was on Tuesday vandalised at the Lahore Fort in Pakistan's Punjab province.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal while strongly condemning the incident requested the Centre to intervene in the matter.

'I condemn the vandalization of Sher-E-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue at Lahore Fort. This has happened for the 3rd time. It has hurt Sikh sentiments profoundly. I urge @MEAIndia to intervene & ensure reconstruction of the statue at the same site along with safety measures,' Badal tweeted.

BJP national general Tarun Chugh questioned the 'silence' of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over this incident.

Chugh asked Sidhu to question his 'friend' Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the vandalisation of the statue which happened for the third time.

In a statement, the BJP leader reminded Sidhu that it was during the term of Imran Khan that Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who was a figure of communal harmony and progress in the region, has been insulted and denigrated in Lahore.

'Can please Sidhu ask his friend why is it happening', Chugh asked.

He said now the Imran Khan government was lending full support to the Taliban in Afghanistan. 'Has Sidhu lost his tongue to speak for India and the Indians,' Chugh asked.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur in Amritsar also condemned the vandalisation of the statue.

In a statement, Kaur said Maharaja Ranjit Singh was a Sikh ruler in whose kingdom all had equal rights and there was no discrimination against anyone.

'Demolishing the statue of a world-renowned Sikh ruler and expressing hatred was an act against humanitarian concerns. I appeal to the government of Pakistan to take stern action against those responsible for desecrating the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh so that no such heinous act is committed again,' said Kaur.