SAC's inputs in space programme valuable: Minister

Ahmedabad, Sep 10 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday lauded the contribution of Space Application Centre (SAC) here in India's space programme, saying it gave valuable inputs and thus made value additions to several prestigious space missions.

Currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space held a detailed review meeting with SAC scientists here.

Jitendra Singh appreciated advanced technology developed at SAC with regard to origami lens, indigenously developed Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit, and airborne low mass x-band Miniature Synthetic Aperture Radar for strategic applications as well as disaster management and optical trans-receiver satellite mobile radio among others.

The Minister said India has emerged as a world leader in space technology.

This has not only vindicated the noble initiative of Indian space programme's founding fathers like Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan, but also set example for other countries about how the space technology can be used effectively even for non-satellite mission programmes.

He said under the Modi government, the Department of Space has entered into memorandums of understanding with other ministries to enable space technology application in several important government programmes like Smart City, tele-education and telemedicine.

