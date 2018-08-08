'Sacred Games' makers go live on Reliance Entertainment's Facebook page

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) After the success of "Sacred Games", its makers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane engaged with fans through a Facebook Live on Reliance Entertainment's page on Wednesday.

Anurag talked about the liberty of the digital medium and the success of their maiden venture, read a statement.

"Most of the doors have been closed to us, so (we) have started pioneering ourselves, be it YouTube or a studio. For the first time, we are seeing the success of us and talking about it," said Anurag, who has often locked horns with the Central Board of Film Certification.

While talking about the overwhelming response to "Sacred Games", Motwane said: "I am shocked and happily surprised how broad the show has gone. In the beginning, you feel like Netflix is watched by just a group of people, film lovers and show lovers and such people. On IMDb, in one month it got more votes than 'Sanju' and 'Dev. D', 'Udaan', '...Wasseypur' and others."

"The fact that you can watch the show anywhere at any time legally is new. The freedom that people have started discovering is what's also driving the viewership well."

"Sacred Games", which is an adaptation based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel of the same name, is also the first Netflix Original from India.

Talking about the adaptation, Motwane said: "We've been true to the book though we've changed a couple of things just a bit. We did all the changes with permission from the author of the book. I think the spirit of the show is exactly the same."

Anurag said Chandra was always with them. "Actually, Vikram Chandra was very enthusiastic and gave us all the changes," he added.

Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Netflix's "Sacred Games" spans across eight episodes. It features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

