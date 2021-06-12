Sacked Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender Resigns as TRS MLA, Likely to Join BJP

Former Telangana Minister and MLA Eatala Rajender, who was sacked from the state cabinet by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over land grabbing charges, resigned from his assembly seat on Saturday. Eatala is likely to join the BJP in Delhi in the presence of its national leaders in a few days.

In a letter addressed to the speaker on Saturday, the former minister tendered his resignation as Huzurabad MLA with immediate effect. He had resigned from the party last week, ending his 19-year-old affiliation with the TRS.

The resignation comes a day after a team of senior BJP leaders including Telangana affairs in-harge Tarun Chug visited Eatala’s residence on Friday. He is likely to officially join BJP in the presence of Party’s national president JP Nadda on Monday.

A month ago, Etela Rajender was the minister for health and family welfare in K Chandrasekhar Rao’s cabinet and was sacked and dropped from his portfolio over land grabbing allegations.

KCR had ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance to conduct inquiries into the allegations of land grabbing in the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages of ​​the Medak district in Telangana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here