    'Sack Rekha Sharma as NCW Chief', Demand Congress Leaders as Her Old Tweets With 'Sexist & Misogynistic Remarks' Go Viral

    Team Latestly

    New Delhi, October 21: The National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has come under fire from Twitter users after her old tweets went viral on the social media platform. The Congress party along with other users are demanding that Rekha Sharma is sacked from her post as she isn't fit for the office she holds.

    Also Read | Police Commemoration Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Lead Nation in Paying Tributes to Martyred Police Personnel

    Her old tweets and remarks of 'love-jihad' have led to a huge backlash on social media. The users questioned Sharma’s language and ‘mentality’. TikTok Video of Mujibur Rehman Glorifying Rape Surfaces Online, Rekha Sharma Urges Government of India to Ban Video Sharing App, Says It Is Pushing Youngsters Towards Unproductive Life.

    Supriya Shrinate:

    Also Read | Maner Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date


    Ragini Nayak:


    Lavanya Ballal:


    Interestingly, the controversy comes amid her meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai where she discussed the 'rise' in 'love jihad' cases in the state among other issues.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.