Sachin's childhood coach Achrekar passes away

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar passed away here on Wednesday.

He was aged 86. He was reportedly unwell for the last several days.

Apart from Sachin, the Dronacharya Award winning coach also mentored former India stars Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh.

The Board of Control for Cricket took to social media to pay tribute to Achrekar.

"The BCCI expresses its deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya Award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar. Not only did he produce great cricketers but also trained them to be fine human beings. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense," the BCCI tweeted.

Achrekar also received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award, in 2010.

