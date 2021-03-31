



Sachin Waze

31 Mar 2021: Sachin Waze's driver parked explosives-laden vehicle near Ambani residence: NIA

The National Investigation Agency has found that the driver of arrested Mumbai cop Sachin Waze had parked the explosives-laden vehicle near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in February.

The NIA—which is investigating the Ambani bomb threat case—also found that Waze had procured the gelatin sticks found inside the vehicle.

It has also accessed CCTV footage placing Waze at the scene of the crime.

NIA probe: Waze's driver collected vehicle on February 18

NIA sources told The Times of India that Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren had parked the vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio, on Mulund-Airoli Road on February 17 claiming it had developed a snag.

The same day, Hiren gave the vehicle's keys to Waze, and the next day, the latter's driver collected the vehicle, sources said.

Incidentally, Hiren—who has since been allegedly murdered—had reported the vehicle missing.

NIA probe: Vehicle was driven to Crawford Market, Waze's residence

On February 19, the driver took the vehicle to the police headquarters at Crawford Market and parked it there, sources said.

The vehicle remained there until February 21, when it was driven to Waze's housing society.

It remained there until February 25, when the driver took it to South Mumbai and parked it near Ambani's 27-story residence, Antilia, sources added.

NIA probe: Waze drove Innova to Antilia, his drive took Scorpio

The sources said that Waze was tailing the Scorpio in another vehicle, a Toyota Innova, till Antilia. After parking the Scorpio near Antilia, the driver and Waze left in the Innova.

In CCTV footage, Waze was spotted near the parked Scorpio wearing a kurta-pajama. He then placed a letter threatening the Ambanis with the vehicle, they said.

Evidence tampering: Waze tried destroying CCTV footage, DVRs: NIA

Sources told PTI that Waze allegedly tried to destroy the CCTV footage and DVRs of his residential society and a Thane shop that makes vehicle number plates.

On Sunday, the probing agency reportedly recovered a laptop, a printer, two hard disks, two vehicle number plates, two DVRs, and two CPUs from the Mithi river with the help of divers, they said.

Other details: NIA recovered another vehicle, a Mitsubishi Outlander

Reportedly, Waze had admitted to stealing the Scorpio and procuring and planting the gelatin sticks. However, he has not named his possible accomplices.

The NIA has also recovered a Mitsubishi Outlander, registered in his name.

The probing agency has recovered six vehicles in its probe so far. It is also searching for an Audi and a Skoda linked to the case.

Background: NIA arrested Waze on March 13

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 for his alleged role in the Ambani bomb threat case.

He was previously investigating the case and became a suspect after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis leveled grave allegations against him.

According to the NIA, Waze had plotted the threat to the Ambanis only to solve it and restore his lost glory as a cop.