Sachin Vaze to Remain in NIA Custody Till 7 April

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday, 3 April, extended the custody of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze till 7 April for his alleged involvement in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and his alleged role in the death of Mansukh Hiren.

The court also directed the NIA to provide all medical aid to Vaze.

So far, the NIA has recovered eight cars linked to Vaze. It has also found several fake registration number plates, a few bags, Rs 5,00,000 cash, currency counting machines, clothes, etc from the vehicles as well by divers from the Mithi River last week.

