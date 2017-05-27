Sachin Tendulkar warned BCCI about Greg Chappell before 2007 ICC World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar has admitted that he had warned a BCCI official before the start of ICC 2007 World Cup that Team India wasn't in great shape.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has admitted that he had warned a BCCI official before the start of ICC 2007 World Cup that Team India wasn’t in great shape. India suffered a horrifying exit from the group stages after losing to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

In his recently released biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’, Tendulkar stated that he wasn’t quite happy with the appointment of Greg Chappell in the side with the latter behaving more like a schoolmaster than a national team coach.

“A number of senior players disagreed with the manner in which Chappel was handling our side. Just before a month from the World Cup, he made drastic changes in the batting order that affected everyone in the side. And, they were not needed. Other teams had been practicing according to their plans and strategies for the past one year then. But we were still experimenting with our side,” Tendulkar is seen narrating his experience in the movie.

Tendulkar also admitted that he had even thought of retirement a couple of times.

He thanks West Indies great Vivian Richards for calling him up and explaining it to him why it wasn’t going to be a right choice for the batsman to hang up his boots at that time.

“We were there as a team, but weren’t a team. I had even told a Board official that the team wasn’t in great shape. I had never thought that we could lose a match against Bangladesh,” Tendulkar said.

His wife, Anjali Tendulkar, too, reiterated that it was indeed a tough time for the family, including their children.

“Everywhere people were demonstrating and protesting against the manner in which the team had suffered the exit. I had to relentlessly explain to Arjun and Sara that they might have to hear a number of things in school from their fellow batchmates but they shouldn’t pay heed to it” she said.