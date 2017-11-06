Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag And Mahendra Singh Dhoni Changed The Face of Indian cricket: Kapil Dev

While claiming that he did not expect the 1983 World Cup to lead to a cricketing revolution in India, Kapil Dev credited Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Mahendra Singh Dhoni for changing the face of Indian cricket forever.

New Delhi: Kapil Dev, India’s legendary all-rounder, has given several moments to cherish on the cricket field with the 1983 World Cup win being the most memorable one. The June 25, 1983, win at Lord’s over the then mighty West Indies spawned a generation of fearless and confident Indian cricketers who took the world by storm in the next couple of decades.

While claiming that he did not expect the 1983 World Cup to lead to a cricketing revolution in India, Kapil Dev credited Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Mahendra Singh Dhoni for changing the face of Indian cricket forever.

Ranveer Singh Starrer Kapil Dev Biopic Titled '83 Is Slated To Release In April 2019 More

“All three are different kinds of cricketers. They brought a new generation of people to the grounds. That was very important. Sachin was instrumental, playing for 24 years and inspiring so many people to take up the game. Virender Sehwag changed the style of modern-day cricket. And Dhoni, coming from a small town, made it big. Every Indian now feels he can belong to a small town and still dream of becoming like Dhoni,” Kapil told International Business Times on the sidelines of Krishnapatnam Golden Eagles’ Golf Championship in Bengaluru.

While Sachin Tendulkar played with Kapil Dev in the Indian team for a few years, Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni made their debut several years after Kapil retired.

Sachin Tendulkar, who represented India for 24 years, is the only batsman in the history of the game to have scored 100 international centuries apart from having a bagful of records in his name. On the other hand, Sehwag was known for his swashbuckling batting who has scant regard for the bowler’s reputation. He has two triple centuries under his belt and remains the only Indian cricketer to have crossed the 300-run mark in Test cricket.

Coming from a non-cricketing state, Dhoni led India to the WorldTwenty20 in 2007. The tournament was Dhoni’s first as Indian captain. A dashing wicketkeeper-batsman, Dhoni also skipped the team that won the 2011 One Day International World Cup.

According to Kapil, the current crop of players lead by Virat Kohli were an extremely fit bunch. He added that he has always laid great stress on fitness and now “cricket has reached such a level that your fitness is more important than your ability of getting runs or wickets” which is a huge change in India.