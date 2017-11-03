Sachin Tendulkar Tells Women Pillion Riders to Wear Helmet, Posts Video on Twitter

India.com Sports Desk
Tendulkar can be seen in the video telling two women who are pillion riders to wear a helmet.

New Delhi: In a video that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted on Twitter on Friday, there is a very important and perhaps a less-talked about subject that is touched upon. Why is it that not many pillion riders (ones who sit behind the driver) on a two-wheeler wear a helmet?

Tendulkar can be seen in the video telling two women who are pillion riders to wear a helmet. Along with the video, Tendulkar posted a caption which read, “Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion #HelmetDaalo2.0 #RoadSafety.” See the video below.

Tendulkar had also posted another video earlier in April this year in which he had urged people on a busy road to wear a helmet. He had then captioned the video, “Helmet Dalo!! Road safety should be the highest priority for everyone. Please don’t ride without a helmet.”

Meanwhile, as seen above, on Friday, he also tweeted a picture of him sitting on the back of the seat of the car with the belt on, again highlighting the safety feature many people conveniently and sadly choose to ignore.