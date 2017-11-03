Sachin Tendulkar Tells Women Pillion Riders to Wear Helmet, Posts Video on Twitter

Tendulkar can be seen in the video telling two women who are pillion riders to wear a helmet.

New Delhi: In a video that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted on Twitter on Friday, there is a very important and perhaps a less-talked about subject that is touched upon. Why is it that not many pillion riders (ones who sit behind the driver) on a two-wheeler wear a helmet?

Tendulkar can be seen in the video telling two women who are pillion riders to wear a helmet. Along with the video, Tendulkar posted a caption which read, “Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion #HelmetDaalo2.0 #RoadSafety.” See the video below.