Sachin Tendulkar Talks About His Favourite Ranji Trophy Match as Mumbai Are Set For Their 500th Game

New Delhi: Mumbai are set to play their 500th Ranji Trophy match which begins on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium when the hosts take on Baroda. To mark the special occasion of the landmark match, a function was held in Mumbai on Wednesday which saw Sachin Tendulkar in attendance. Tendulkar was asked on his favourite match from the Ranji Trophy in his long career.

“I will say it was the 1999-2000 semi final against Tamil Nadu,” said Tendulkar. He also described how Mumbai overtook Tamil Nadu’s first innings score of 485 successfully with him at the crease with last man Santosh Saxena.

Tendulkar, who struck a double century, said that after the ball got changed by the umpires, it suddenly started to reverse. “I started to stand outside the crease and Hemang Badani will tell the bowler from point in Tamil that I was standing outside. I then went back into the crease when the bowler started his run up. After the match I told Badani that I understand Tamil”, he told the gathering at the Mumbai CA’s Sharad Pawar academy at the Bandra-Kurla complex.

Mumbai went on to win the game by eight wickets. Tendulkar also pointed out that Mumbai’s success percentage in the Ranji matches was 47 per cent. (With PTI inputs)