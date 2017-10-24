Sachin Tendulkar Speaks About Virat Kohli in Glowing Terms Once Again

While Kohli has a long way to go to match the longevity and consistency of Tendulkar, the words of encouragement from the master himself may mean a lot for the Indian cricket captain.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has long been regarded as an heir apparent to Sachin Tendulkar who is slowly but surely coming into his prime as at 28, he is at an age when batsmen usually are at the peak of their powers. While Kohli has a long way to go to match the longevity and consistency of Tendulkar, the words of encouragement from the master himself may mean a lot for the Indian cricket captain.

Tendulkar was quoted to be saying by PTI, “His (Kohli’s) attitude hasn’t changed since he got into the team. I noticed that spark in him which many guys were not fond of and there were many guys who were criticising him for that.”

He further said, “And today that has become the strength of the Indian team. He hasn’t changed much but people around him have changed. His attitude has changed only because of his performances and it is extremely crucial for a player to have that freedom to express himself.”

Meanwhile, talking on the team, he said, “I feel today we have got great balance in the team with a lot of spinners that can bat, lot of seamers that can bat. We saw what Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) did yesterday, people like him (Bhuvneshwar) and Hardik Pandya are going to change the balance when we start travelling.”