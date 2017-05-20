Sachin Tendulkar as MI icon earns more than DD mentor Rahul Dravid: Report

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 is all set to complete one decade. Over the years, the cash-rich tournament has made huge development. Sponsors poured in huge numbers and teams spent big bucks on players. Since 2008, IPL teams spent millions of dollars to buy key players. But how much IPL mentors and coaches earn? The question is unanswered for a decade.

Among the mentors and coaches, former Indian batsman and Delhi Daredevils mentor Rahul Dravid is the highest paid in IPL. He receives Rs. 4.5 crore per year, Times of India reported.

It was also learned that former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting too earned the same amount two years ago when he was Mumbai Indians coach.

According to a BCCI source, Daniel Vettori of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Jacques Kallis of Kolkata Knight Riders earn around Rs 3.5 crore per year as a mentor.

Meanwhile, former Kings XI Punjab batsman and current mentor Virender Sehwag, Mahela Jayawardene of Mumbai Indians, Tom Moody of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Stephen Fleming of Rising Pune Supergiant earn around Rs. 2.3 to 3 crore.

“Fleming is paid around Rs 2.5 crore while Mahela and Moody too fall in the same bracket. Viru could be paid a little more because he was paid around Rs 3 crore during his playing days,“ a source said.

But, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who is the ‘icon’ of Mumbai Indians, earns more than highest paid mentor of IPL Rahul Dravid, for just sitting at the Mumbai Indians dugout.

Sachin doesn’t even travel with the Mumbai Indians team; he sits with the team when Mumbai play at Wankhede Stadium.

It will be interesting if IPL Governing Council decides to have a bid process for the mentors as well. Though they have never toyed with this idea, teams in individual capacity approach former players and offer them the roles.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Lions mentor Brad Hodge is the lowest paid mentor in IPL as he receives Rs. 70 lakh. But, he earns more than a Ranji coach. A Ranji trophy earns around Rs 20 lakhs to 30 lakhs per annum. If any former Indian player is employed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) he will receive Rs 8,000 per day while others receive Rs 4,500.

However, Team India coach Anil Kumble is the highest paid coach in India right now. He currently earns Rs. 6.25 crore per year. However, a source said Kumble could be the highest paid coach in the world if BCCI agrees to his demand. “If Kumble gets his wish, his salary would reach the Rs 8-crore bracket,” a BCCI insider said.