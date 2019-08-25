Sachin Tendulkar flags off 4th edition of 'Mumbai Half Marathon'

Cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar flagged off 4th edition of 'Mumbai Half Marathon' in Bandra on August 25. Around 20,000 runners participated in the event, which is more than last year's participation. The marathon started from and concluded at BKC's Jio Garden. 'Half Marathon' was organised by NEB Sports. Participants have been certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), in association with AFI (Athletics Federation of India).