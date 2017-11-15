Sachin Tendulkar Debut: How The World Was Different When The Master Blaster Arrived on November 15, 1989

Take a look at what the world looked like when Tendulkar stepped into the arena for the first time and how things have changed in the world of cricket, and outside it.

New Delhi: On November 15, 1989, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut against Pakistan. It’s been 28 years since one of the greatest batsmen made his debut and the world we knew then has changed beyond recognition. Take a look at what the world looked like when Tendulkar stepped into the Test arena for the first time and how things have changed in the world of cricket, and outside it:

When Sachin Debuted Back in 1989 the world of cricket looked like this:

– There was no sponsor for the Indian jersey and there were no contracts for the team members. The players were paid around Rs 40,000 for a Test and Rs 25,000 for an ODI.

– ODIs were not a white ball cricket and they were played with the red ball. Even players didn’t sport the coloured jerseys. They used to be in all whites like the Tests even for ODI’s. India was hardly seen hosting any day-night matches.

– Sachin’s used to play with Sanspareils Greenlands’ bat. It weighed roughly 3.12 pounds, which at that point was one of the heaviest bats in the business.

Other than cricket, the world of sports and games was like this in 1989:

– One of the greatest footballers of the era, Lionel Messi was two-and-a-half years old. Meanwhile, Diego Maradona’s Argentina were Football World Champion.

-Former swimmer and the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, was just four years old, while Tiger Woods was a US Junior Amateur golf champion.

– Michael Schumacher was a Formula Three racer, while Roger Federer was just eight years old.

In 1989, the world outside sports looked like this:

-India didn’t have access to cable TV, while the history of the Internet in India started six years later on 15 August 1995.

– There was no McDonald’s in India. It was in 1996 when the first McDonald’s outlet opened in India.

– World-famous actor Shahrukh Khan was a television artist, playing roles in Fauji and Circus. Even renowned singer and music composer AR Rahman had not made his movie debut.

– Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India.

– Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had never gone beyond the three-figure mark.

– The Berlin Wall was still in existence. West Germany and East Germany were two countries and Soviet Union was one country.

– Nelson Mandela was still in prison, while the 20-year long Ethiopian Civil Wars was on and South Africa still ruled over Namibia. Also, Afghanistan was not under Taliban control, while Hong Kong was ruled by Britishers.

All of the facts stated above is enough to make one nostalgic, as every fan knows that the cricketing world will never be same without Tendulkar, who went on to dominate the game for nearly two-and-a-half decades, broke most of the batting records that came his way and even set up some, which look unbreakable.