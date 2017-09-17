Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates MS Dhoni on His Century of 50s in International Cricket

Leading the applause for Dhoni was Master Blaster Tendulkar himself, who sent out a "pretty cool" tweet to congratulate Dhoni

New Delhi: MS Dhoni on Sunday achieved yet another career milestone after becoming the second wicketkeeper with 100 half-centuries in international cricket after Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka.

Dhoni, who brought up his 66th ODI fifty to add to his 33 in Tests and one in T20Is, is also the fourth Indian to complete 100 half-centuries in international cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.

Leading the applause for Dhoni was former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar himself. Tendulkar posted a congratulatory message on Twitter for Dhoni for his latest feat.

He wrote, “Yet another 100 for @msdhoni! This time in front of the stumps! Congratulations on a century of 50s Mahi.”

Sachin has never shied away from praising his fellow cricketing greats and he joined the world in celebrating Dhoni’s record-breaking feat. He had also wished Dhoni luck when he was about to play his 300th ODI and also when he completed his 100th ODI stumping in the recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka.