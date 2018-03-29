Sachin Tendulkar along with students assembles BMW engine

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday attended the 11th anniversary celebration of BMW Group Plant Chennai. The legendary cricketer also launched 'SKILL NEXT', a technical skilling initiative with engineering students. Sachin also assembled a BMW engine and transmission with the students at the main assembly line of BMW Group Plant Chennai to commemorate the beginning of the project. SKILL NEXT will reach students in every state, educational institutes and Union territory in India. Through SKILL NEXT initiative, 365 BMW engines and transmission units will be provided for learning purposes to engineering and technical institutes for free.