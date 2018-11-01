Sachin Tendulkar advises team India to bat well to win Test matches

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar advised Indian cricket team to bat well and put decent total on the scoreboard in the coming Test matches against Australia. "You have to put a decent total on the score board and then let bowlers do the job in Australia", said Master Blaster. "1st 25 overs will be critical when ball is hard and shiny, if we play initial spells well, the game will be in favour", he added. India will take on Australia in the 1st T20 match on November 21 and 1st Test from Dec 6.