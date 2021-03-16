Sachin a Scapegoat: Arrested Mumbai Cop’s Brother Moves Bombay HC

The brother of Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, detained by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Ambani threat case, has moved the Bombay High Court claiming that the cop has been made a scapegoat to fulfil the political agendas of “big interested parties”, reported Bar & Bench.

In the Habeas Corpus petition, Sudharm Vaze alleged that his brother Sachin was arrested in a hurry, adding that ulterior motives could be at play behind his brother’s interrogation.

"“The haste in which the petitioner’s brother was arrested clearly shows some ulterior motives and huge political influence and interference with the sole intent to use the petitioner’s brother as a scapegoat to further certain political agendas of some big interested parties.”" - Petition ‘I Fear For His Life’

In his petition, Sudharm stated that he feared for his brother’s life in NIA custody as the agency “can go to any extent to extract an illegal and false confession”. He also claimed that prior to Sachin’s detention, the cop had sent WhatsApp messages to his near and dear ones saying that he had been “trapped by fellow officers”.

The petition further stated that car dealer Mansukh Hiren’s wife, who had accused Sachin of having played a role in her husband’s mysterious death, had concocted charges, which became a ‘sensational’ topic for the media.

Calling her allegations ‘baseless’ the petition stated that the entire media set-up targeted Sachin “as they wanted a scapegoat to pin this entire conspiracy on”.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that a white Innova that reportedly belonged to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, was trailing the explosives-laden Scorpio while it was en route to Mukesh Ambani’s house on 25 February, ANI reported quoting sources.

Two drivers and two officers of the Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) have also been summoned by the NIA for questioning in the matter, according to ANI.

