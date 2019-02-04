Sachin Saga VR: Sachin Tendulkar launches country's first multiplayer virtual reality cricket game

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar launched India's first ever multiplayer virtual reality game "Sachin Saga VR" today in Delhi. JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and gaming company, launched India's first Multiplayer Virtual Reality Cricket Game which was unveiled by Sachin Tendulkar himself. Sachin Tendulkar unveiled the game's headset and the VR game at the ongoing CII India Gaming Show (IGS), which is a three-day international gaming, animation and infotainment show. The limited edition headset, Bluetooth controller and Sachin Saga VR Game are available in an all-inclusive bundle priced at Rs 1,499. This will be sold exclusively available only on vr.sachinsaga.com website.