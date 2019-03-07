Sachin relives his childhood at new children's park in Bandra

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar visited the new childrens park at Kalanagar, Bandra East here on Thursday.

The PWD Park had been refurbished under the MPLAD funds allotted to Sachin Tendulkar during his stint as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. A large crowd of residents of the Government Colony came out to welcome the Master Blaster. Officials of the Public Works Department were also present on the occasion.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Sachin Tendulkar as he had spent a large part of his childhood in the locality. Accompanied by his friends, Sachin relived his childhood days playing in the neighbourhood and planted an auspicious 'tulsi' plant.

"I have many fond memories of playing gully cricket and other sports in this locality as a child and am extremely happy to have got the opportunity to support the restoration of the park. I hope that the refurbished park will attract more and more children to venture outdoors to play, and in the process take up a sport activity," Sachin said.

"My endeavour is to see more and more children indulge in some kind of sporting and physical activity to take my dream of a healthy and fit India towards reality."

The refurbished park has been equipped with swings, slides, see-saws, jungle gym along with space for children to indulge in outdoor games. Also there is a walking track for others to avail of along with benches placed all over the park for parents and others to sit as the children play. The total money disbursed for the refurbishment was Rs.22.52 lakh.

