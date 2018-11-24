Sachin Pilot hits back at CM Raje, says ruling party can't shrug responsibility

Congress Rajasthan president Sachin Pilot on Saturday in a reply to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's "mother" remark said that the ruling party cannot shrug their responsibility by making allegations against opposition. Sachin Pilot said, "These statements don't suit a ruling party. They can't shrug their responsibility by making allegations against opposition. It's the day of accountability. They ruled for 5 years, now opposition and public are seeking for their accountability. The state in is ruins, and they are still accusing opposition who is mother of whom. These remarks only deviate people's attention from important issues. CM Raje should answer why there are still rapes happening in the state, why are unemployed youth committing suicides, the CM has to answer these questions." CM Vasundhara Raje had earlier said, "For BJP India is mother, but for Congress their mother is only one (Sonia Gandhi)." CM Raje made the remarks at an election rally in Bundi on November 23 ahead of December 7 Rajasthan assembly elections.