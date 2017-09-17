Sachin leads in congratulating Sindhu

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar rated star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu's win over reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the women's singles final of the Korea Open Superseries as a "victory like none other".

Congratulatory messages poured in for the 22-year-old shuttler as she avenged her World Championships final defeat to the same opponent to clinch her third Superseries title.

"You tried, you failed, you believed and in the end you are an inspiration for the nation! A victory like none other," Tendulkar tweeted.

"She Believed She Could, So She Did. Congrats @Pvsindhu1 First Indian To Win. India Is Proud of You," star boxer Vijender Singh said.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said: "What a brilliant game by @PVSindhu1! Congrats on winning #KoreaSS! India is proud of you! May the victories never stop coming!"

Former India opener Virender Sehwag put Sindhu in the legends' bracket saying it was "breathtaking" badminton on show.

"At 22 Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is a legend. What a player! Congratulations on this stunning finals win. Most breathtaking badminton," Sehwag tweeted.

His longtime teammate in Tests, V.V.S. Laxman felt Sindhu and Okuhara's rivalry is turning out to be one of the greatest of all time.

"#SindhuVsOkuhara is turning out to be 1 of the great sporting rivalries. Many congrats to @Pvsindhu1 for an exceptional victory in the finals."

