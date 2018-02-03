Sachin, Kohli lead wishes for India U19 stars

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and India skipper Virat Kohli led the cricket fraternity in congratulating the Rahul Dravid-coached India Under 19 side, which thrashed Australia by eight wickets to clinch the World Cup for the fourth time at Tauranga in New Zealand on Saturday.

Backed by some immaculate bowling, the Prithvi Shaw-led side rode on opener Manjot Kalra's unbeaten century to overhaul Australia's modest target of 217 and clinch the trophy.

"With great team work, big dreams work. Congratulations to our World Champions!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance," Tendulkar said in a video message posted on his Twitter handle.

Kohli, who also led the India U19 side to a World Cup win in 2008, said: "What a win for the U19 boys, take it as a stepping stone; Long long way to go! Enjoy the moment!"

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri echoed the words of the captain, saying: "Great performance boys. You were ahead by a country mile all the way. Enjoy the moment."

Crediting Dravid for the win, former India opener Virender Sehwag said: "Every Indian is delighted, all credit to Rahul Dravid for committing himself to these young kids, and a legend like him deserves to lay his hands on the WC. Only Fitting."

In another message, the swashbuckling opener said: "These boys are in such safe hands. Safest hands of Rahul Dravid. Great great contribution for the future of these youngsters and Indian Cricket. We have some great upcoming talent "

Dravid's long time teammate and close friend V.V.S. Laxman in his message said: "Congratulations to the Indian team on dominating the #U19WorldCup and being the deserved champions. Everyone stood up and maintained the intensity throughout the tournament. Truly memorable win. Cherish and soak in this moment."

Middle order batsman Suresh Raina also hailed the efforts of the colts in lifting the silverware, and said: "Great work by the U-19 team to remain undefeated in the World Cup. Truly deserving winners. Your work has just begun, enjoy this moment!"

"A special shoutout to #RahulDravid who has continuously worked hard behind the scenes to help this team achieve its true potential," Raina said in another tweet.

Team India discard Yuvraj singh wrote: "Many congratulations to India U19 on winning the World Cup ! Great team effort no suprises at all on such a champion side."

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote: "Congrats to the Indian team on winning the ICC Under 19 World Cup, they have been ruthless and professional through the tournament. It's a proud feeling and well done to the entire team and the support staff."

Former India pace bowling star Zaheer Khan in his tweet wrote: A big congratulations to the young guns of Indian cricket on winning the under19 Cricket World Cup!!"

The Indian colts entered the tournament by beating Australia by 100 runs before thrashing minnows Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe by 10 wickets.

The boys-in-blue then went past Bangladesh by 131 runs in the quarter-finals before hammering Pakistan by 203 runs in the semi-final.

--IANS

tri/vm