Sachin-Jigar created four options for 'Chad gayi hai"

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Popular composers Sachin-Jigar created four options for the newly released song "Chad gayi hai" from Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold" before they zeroed in on the final one.

"While we were working on the film for over one and a half years, this song came up at the last minute, and was finished in a span of 20 days. We created four options for this song before we zeroed in on a final selection. We wanted a modern sound that didn't take away from the era that the film is based on," Sachin Sanghavi said in a statement.

Drawing inspiration from the legendary composer R.D. Burman, Sachin-Jigar produced the song using beer bottles, mugs and cans.

The composers roped in Vishal Dadlani as the singer who had to embrace a Bengali accent to complement the intoxicated reel character of Akshay.

The track also features popular tabla player Zakir Hussain's younger brother, Taufiq Qureshi, for rhythm arrangements.

"R.D. Burman has been a great inspiration to us and for 'Chura liya...' he had used a glass for the song. As a musician, he used a lot of real elements to create music and since the song was about getting intoxicated we thought why not try using actual liquor bottles and give a more real-time effect to the music," said Jigar Saraiya.

"We used close to 100 bottles and cans of different brands to procure the right sound. Infact, we had to import a few bottles but eventually we could only use a few to suit the sound of the song," he added.

"Gold", a historical sports drama, is inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal. The film traces the "golden era" of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation.

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Excel Entertainment, the film will release on August 15.

