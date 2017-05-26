Sachin: A Billion Dreams review – love letter to cricket's sultan of swing

Documentary film-maker James Erskine’s soft-hitting look at Indian star Sachin Tendulkar will appeal to cricket denizens and casual spectators alike
Prolific sports documentarian James Erskine (Pantani, The Battle of the Sexes) here takes on his most ambitious project yet: a study of Sachin Tendulkar – the closest thing Indian cricket has to a living diety – played out over Test session duration to soaring AR Rahman compositions. Much as last year’s biopic did for MS Dhoni, Erskine positions Tendulkar as a modernising influence, an upwardly mobile, middle-class boy driving his country into the 21st century; his ascendancy coincides with the global TV rights boom, reflected in enthralling match footage that progresses from wobbly VHS images to super-HD Indian Premier League coverage. The world wanted to watch Sachin bat.
Certain sections land somewhere between admiring and naggingly authorised. Erskine soft-pedals around Anjali Tendulkar’s decision to abandon her medical studies to become a full-time wife, Sachin’s apparently fraught relations with India’s ever-byzantine Board of Control for Cricket, and the pressures of delivering for fans who think nothing of torching a stadium upon an upper-order collapse. Adherents should, however, be sated by the basic combo of heavy-hitting archive and carefully placed lifestyle detail: the revelation that Tendulkar is a Dire Straits devotee cues a montage of his majestic batting – in a deft edit-suite flourish – to Sultans of Swing.