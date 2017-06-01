'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' goes tax free in Delhi

'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' got a tax free status in the national capital on Tuesday. With this, the film has been declared tax free in a total of 5 territories, namely Maharashtra, Odisha, Kerala and Chhattisgarh. The film, a bio-drama on the life of India's master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is garnering a lot of appreciation and accolades from across the country. Not only are Sachin fans celebrating the heart touching story of the ace cricketer, but cinema goers across the country are giving the film a thumbs up. Owing to a tremendous positive response, the film has crossed the Rs. 35 crore mark in India and currently stands at an Indian business of Rs. 35.75 cr in all languages in its 6-day run at the Box office. The film sketching Sachin's life on the silver screen not only takes the viewers down the memory lane but also gives an insight into the personal life of the cricketer. Directed by James Erskine 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' has released all over India and abroad in over 2800 screens. The film was released on May 26.