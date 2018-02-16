Sachin announced as league ambassador for T20 Mumbai League

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Probability Sports India Private Limited, a consortium of the IIFL Group as Lead Member and Wizcraft, on Friday announced cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as the League Ambassador of the Twenty-20 Mumbai League.

The Mumbai-based inaugural T20 cricket league, held under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), will be held in March.

With six teams participating in the first season, the tournament is scheduled to take place between March 11-21. Probability Sports has invited bids for awarding six teams to enroll and participate in the T20 Mumbai League.

The teams will be from Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South.

"It's always a pleasure to be associated with the Mumbai Cricket Association. The T20 Mumbai League will not only entertain cricket fans, but also provide a great platform to the talented young cricketers in Mumbai," Sachin said.

