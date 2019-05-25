'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas': Modi's new slogan aimed at ending 'imaginary fear' among minorities

New Delhi, May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was elected the leader of NDA on Saturday, added "sabka vikas" to his "sabka saath, sabka vikas" slogan as he urged his party leaders to burst the bubble of "imaginary fear" instilled in the minds of minority by the opposition. PM Modi said as the poor of the country were betrayed, the same has been the case with India's minorities who were treated only as vote banks, and said 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' would aim to correct that.