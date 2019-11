'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is today relevant in foreign policy: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar at an event in Delhi stated that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is today relevant in foreign policy. Speaking at an event, S Jaishankar said, "India needs to follow an approach of working with multiple partners on different agendas, they would each have their own importance and priorities but Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is today relevant in foreign policy."