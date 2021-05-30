With 'Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas' India has moved ahead in last 7 years, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressing Mann Ki Baat (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Following the mantra of 'Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas' India has moved ahead and gave a befitting reply to those who conspired against the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".

Speaking on the completion of seven years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government on Sunday, PM Modi said over the seven years, the country has followed the mantra of 'Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas'.

"Whatever we have accomplished in these seven years, it has been of the country, of the countrymen. Together, we have experienced many moments of national pride in these years. When we observe that now India moves ahead not with the thought and pressure of other countries but with her own conviction, then we all feel proud. When we witness that now India gives a befitting reply to those who conspire against us, then our confidence soars. When India does not compromise on the issues of national security, when the strength of our armed forces increases, we feel that yes, we are on the right path," the Prime Minister said.

Noting the achievements of his government during the past seven years PM Modi said the people thank him for taking electricity and other basic necessities to the villages where it has not reached in the past 70 years since independence.

"I get messages and letters from countless countrymen spanning every corner of the country. Many people are thankful for the country that electricity has reached their village for the first time in 70 years, that their sons and daughters are studying in the light, under the fan. Many people say that our village too is now connected with the city by a paved road," he said.

PM Modi pointed out that in the seven decades after independence, only three and a half crore rural homes of our country had water connections. However, just in the last 21 months of his governance, four and a half crore houses have been given clean water connections, he said.

Story continues

The Prime Minister said that under the Centre, India has worked to show the world a new direction in digital transactions, and added that India is not only launching a record number of satellites but constructing a network of roads too.

PM Modi pointed out that in the past seven years many old contestations of the country have also been resolved with complete peace and harmony. "A new confidence of peace and development has arisen from the Northeast to Kashmir," he said.

Talking about the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by his government, the PM said in the midst of this pandemic, India is moving forward with the resolve of - 'service and cooperation'.

"In the first wave, we fought courageously; this time too India will be victorious in the ongoing fight against the virus. Be it social distancing, rules related to masks or vaccines, there should be no letup in our efforts. This indeed is the path to our victory," he added. (ANI)