Sabarimala verdict: Lord Ayyappa devotees hold protest in Chennai

Lord Ayyappa devotees held a protest march in Chennai on Sunday. The protest was organised against Supreme Court's verdict over women's entry in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, on September 28, lifted a century-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine. The Supreme Court even turned down an urgent plea seeking a review of Sabarimala verdict of allowing women to enter the temple, on Tuesday.