Sabarimala verdict: Indian Union Muslim League supports devotees

Indian Union Muslim League took out a rally in Kerala's Changanassery supporting the protests against Sabarimala verdict. Lord Ayyappa devotees have been holding protests against Supreme Court verdict over women's entry in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, on September 28, lifted a century-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine. The Supreme Court even turned down an urgent plea seeking a review of Sabarimala verdict of allowing women to enter the temple on Tuesday.