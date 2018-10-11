Sabarimala verdict: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha holds protest in Thiruvananthapuram

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers staged a protest on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram. The protest was organised against Supreme Court verdict over women's entry in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. Protestors were moving towards the Minister of Devaswom board in Kerala, Kadakampalli Surendran's residence, as a mark of protest. They were stopped at a police barricading where the police used water cannon on them. Protestors tried to breakdown the barricading, but soon dispersed when police came out with lathis. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, on September 28, lifted a century-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine. The Supreme Court even turned down an urgent plea seeking a review of Sabarimala verdict of allowing women to enter the temple, on Tuesday.